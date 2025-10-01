Army Intercepts Two Trucks Loaded With Drugs Worth Millions Of Naira , Arrest Two Dismissed Policemen

OPERATION LAFIYA NAKOWA: 6 BRIGADE TROOPS ARREST FAKE POLICE OFFICERS WITH TWO HILUX LOADED WITH CANNABIS IN TARABA

In continuation of the ongoing operations across Taraba State code-named OPERATION LAFIYA NAKOWA, aimed at flushing out bandits and other criminal elements, troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/ Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), in conjunction with operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have recorded another breakthrough.

Acting on credible intelligence, troops alongside NDLEA personnel intercepted and apprehended two fake policemen at Takum Junction in Wukari Local Government Area. The suspects, who were dressed in mobile police uniforms, were found with two Toyota Hilux vehicles loaded with substances suspected to be cannabis.

Preliminary investigation revealed that none of the occupants are serving policemen. The cannabis-laden vehicles were traced to have been loaded from Akure, Ondo State, and were heading towards Adamawa State before interception. One of the arrested suspects has been identified as Monday George, a 71-year-old dismissed Police ASP, and the other as Ezeugo Destiny Uche, 41 years old. The occupants of the second Hilux abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on sighting the troops.

A total of 1,134 blocks of cannabis were recovered from the two vehicles. Both the suspects and the recovered exhibits have been handed over to the NDLEA office in Wukari for further investigation and prosecution.

The Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops and NDLEA operatives for their synergy and resilience, while reaffirming the Brigade’s commitment to ensuring that Taraba State remains unsafe for criminals and drug traffickers. He further urged members of the public to continue to provide timely and credible information to security agencies to enhance ongoing operations across the state.

UMAR MUHAMMAD

Lieutenant

Acting Assistant Director

Army Public Relations

6 Brigade Nigerian Army