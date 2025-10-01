Breaking :Dangote Bows To PENGASSAN Pressure, To Recall And Redeploy 800 Sacked Refinery Workers





The Federal Government has successfully resolved the industrial dispute between the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and Dangote Group, bringing an end to the nationwide strike that has disrupted the oil and gas sector.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, announced the breakthrough in a statement issued on Wednesday after hours of intense deliberations with both parties.

Key resolutions reached at the meeting include:

Respect for workers’ rights: The government reaffirmed that unionisation is a legal right guaranteed under Nigerian law.

Redeployment of sacked workers: Dangote Group will immediately redeploy the over 800 affected workers across its subsidiaries without loss of pay.

Protection of staff: No worker will face victimisation as a result of their role in the standoff.





Strike suspension: PENGASSAN has agreed to initiate the process of calling off its nationwide strike.





The meeting was attended by high-profile government officials including the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; Minister of State for Labour, Barr. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; DSS Director-General, Adeola Ajayi; and NIA Director-General, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.





The truce is expected to restore industrial harmony and avert further economic setbacks in the oil and gas sector.



