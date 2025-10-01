Access Bank CEO Roosevelt Ogbonna Purchases £15m London Mansion

Nigerian banker and CEO of Access Bank Plc Roosevelt Ogbonna has bought a £15 million ($20 million) mansion in London’s Hampstead, famously known as Billionaires' Row.

The purchase comes just weeks after he stepped down as a non-executive director of Access Holdings Plc, Nigeria’s biggest financial services group in terms of assets.

The property, complete with a spa and entertainment suite, was initially listed for £17 million ($23 million), but Ogbonna sealed the deal at a discount, taking advantage of London’s cooling luxury housing market.

Ogbonna, who is also the CEO of Access Bank, holds a $2.7 million stake in Access Holdings and continues to play a central role in the bank’s international expansion strategy across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.