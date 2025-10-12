IGP Egbetokun Removes FCT Commissioner

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has ordered the provisional posting of two senior officers to new commands pending final approval by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

According to an internal wireless message from Force Headquarters, Abuja, the postings affect Commissioner of Police (CP) Miller Gajere Dantawaye, who has been deployed to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Wilson Aniefiok Akpan, who has been posted to Kogi State.

The directive stated that the postings are provisional and subject to confirmation by the PSC. It also instructed that any officer assuming a higher duty post should not adorn the rank associated with the new position until formal approval is granted.

“Posting of Senior Officers. The Inspector-General of Police has ordered the provisional posting of the following officers as indicated against their names: To CP FCT- Compol Miller Gajere Dantawaye; To CP Kogi — Decompol Wilson Aniefiok Akpan pending the approval of the Police Service Commission (Polscom),” it reads.

The message, referenced

TH.5361/FS/FHQ/ABJ/SUB.6/213, was circulated to all zonal and state commands, formations, and departments of the Nigeria Police Force.

This development effectively signals the removal of Ajao Saka Adewale as the Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Adewale assumed office in March 2025, succeeding Assistant Inspector General Tunji Disu, who was redeployed to head the Special Protection Unit at the Force Headquarters.

Dantawaye, who was appointed as the Kogi State Commissioner of Police in January, is now expected to take over as the new FCT Commissioner, pending approval by the PSC.October 12, 2025



