Man Arrested For Stabbing Lover In Rivers

There was a viral video on various social media platforms, captured on June 20, 2025, where a lady cried out of an incident, depicting that a man allegedly assaulted her and fled, which has been a subject of intense investigation by Operatives of the Command.

Upon receipt of the distressing report, Operatives attached to the Human Rights Department, State Headquarters, Moscow Road, Port-Harcourt, swiftly swung into action, leveraging intelligence-led Policing and technical support and apprehended the suspect, one Abi Baragon, a 46-year-old male on October 13, 2025 in connection with the crime.

It was alleged that the suspect's motive for the assault stems from the victim's rejection of his marriage overtures, prompted by her discovery that the suspect was already married with four children, an allegation he denied.

During further interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed that he used bottles and stabbed the victim.

The suspect is currently in Police custody, while the victim is receiving Medical treatment in the Hospital, and an in-depth investigation has been launched to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju psc, mnips, commends the efforts of the Operatives in apprehending the suspect and appreciates the public's support and cooperation in sharing credible information that led to the suspect's arrest.

The Police Command reiterates its unwavering commitment to justice and warns perpetrators of crime that there is no hiding place for the wicked. If anyone commit a crime and run away, the Police will catch up on you. The suspect will face prosecution upon conclusion of a discreet investigation.



