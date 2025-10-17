I Met My Husband, Seyi Tinubu Through Facebook..Wife

Seyi Tinubu’s wife has narrated how she met her husband 

This was her narrative 

"As businessman and philanthropist Seyi Tinubu marks his 40th birthday, heartfelt tributes have continued to pour in from family, friends, and public figures across Nigeria.

But one message that has captured attention is that of his wife, who shared an emotional reflection on what she considers her husband’s most admirable quality is his authenticity.

In a statement featured in his birthday documentary, she described Seyi as “authentic”

“If there’s one thing everyone admires about him, it’s his authenticity,” she said. “He’s never tried to be anyone else. What you see with Seyi is exactly who he is; honest, confident, and real.”

Recalling how their story began, she revealed that they first connected on Facebook years ago a meeting she says defined the simplicity and sincerity that continue to shape their relationship.

“There wasn’t a pickup line or any big move,” she explained. “It was just how he carried himself confident but easygoing, effortlessly charming. That’s what drew me to him.”

She praised his ability to connect with people from all walks of life, adding that Seyi has an uncommon warmth that makes everyone around him feel valued.

“Whether it’s a room full of strangers or close friends, he has this gift of making people feel comfortable. He doesn’t try too hard he’s just himself,” .

Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is widely recognized for his work in business, philanthropy, and youth empowerment. His 40th birthday celebration has drawn tributes from top figures across entertainment, politics, and business.

