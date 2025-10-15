Gov Okpebholo Makes Wearing Of Tinubu’s Cap Compulsory For All Edo Commissioners

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has issued a stern warning to his newly sworn-in commissioners, insisting that any member of the Executive Council who fails to wear the ‘Asiwaju cap’ popularly known as the President Bola Tinubu cap will be sent out of meetings.

Governor Okpebholo delivered the warning on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, during the swearing-in ceremony of 20 new commissioners and members of various state boards.

According to the governor, the symbolic cap represents loyalty to President Bola Tinubu, whom he credited for his administration’s success in assembling the new cabinet.

“Before we begin, I want to say this couldn’t have happened if we didn’t have a responsible President,” Okpebholo stated.

“You see this cap I am wearing? I will not forgive any commissioner that is not wearing it. In EXCO, if you’re in traditional attire and not wearing this Asiwaju cap, you’re going back.”

The governor emphasized that his administration would not tolerate corruption or indiscipline among appointees, stressing that the appointments were based on merit and not political patronage.

“Your nominations did not come as a reward or patronage but as a call to serve the people of Edo State. My focus remains on service delivery and tangible results, not propaganda,” he said.

Okpebholo urged the newly appointed commissioners to dedicate themselves to the development of the state and contribute meaningfully to the progress of Edo people.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, Festus Ebea thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them and assured him of their full commitment to his vision for the state.



