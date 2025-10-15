Primate Ayodele Slams Tinubu Over Pardon of Drug Traffickers, Murderers





The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has strongly criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his recent decision to grant presidential pardons to convicted criminals, including those sentenced for drug trafficking, murder, and human trafficking.

In a statement released on Tuesday and signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele described the President’s action as “a waste of the tireless efforts of the NDLEA and other security agencies” who worked hard to apprehend and prosecute the offenders.

“Why must he pardon criminals, cocaine pushers? It’s just like wasting the efforts of these security operatives to arrest these criminals. These criminals will continue to cause issues in society; you can’t separate them from crime,” the cleric said.

He lamented that such decisions would only worsen the nation’s security challenges, arguing that many of those released would likely return to criminal activities.

Primate Ayodele also faulted the federal government’s continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, questioning why someone who has not been sentenced remains behind bars while convicted and imprisoned criminals are being pardoned.

“Now, since he released these people, why then is Nnamdi Kanu in detention for several years? If these people can be pardoned despite some of their crimes, Nnamdi Kanu should be pardoned too. Release Nnamdi Kanu as you have pardoned others that have even been sentenced to death and life imprisonment,” he added.

The cleric warned that the move could negatively impact the credibility of President Tinubu’s administration and demoralize security agencies dedicated to combating crime in Nigeria.