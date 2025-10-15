Finance Minister Wale Edun Flown Abroad For Treatment

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has travelled to the United Kingdom to seek medical attention, multiple sources close to the development confirmed on Tuesday morning.

The report, first published by Western Post, was confirmed by a source who had earlier said that the minister might seek medical attention abroad if the need arises.

The source confirmed on Tuesday that the decision had now been made, saying, “It’s true, he has left already.”

Edun left Abuja for Lagos on Monday night via a commercial flight.

He later departed for London aboard a British Airways flight on the same night.

Until his departure, Presidency officials who spoke on Sunday had maintained that Edun was recuperating at his Abuja residence under the care of Nigerian doctors.

The sources said the minister had taken ill in recent days but dismissed earlier rumours that he had suffered a stroke or was incapacitated.

One senior government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authorisation to speak to the press on the matter, said that Edun’s condition was being monitored closely.

“Yes, he’s indisposed. He’s sick, which is a bit serious, but it’s not a stroke. As I’m talking to you, he’s in his house. He’s not been flown anywhere,” the source had said on Sunday evening.

The official, however, added that doctors might recommend foreign medical care if necessary, a decision that has now been made.

Another aide familiar with the matter confirmed that Edun’s medical situation had prompted closer attention from the President but stressed that “there are no plans to replace him.”

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, also confirmed that the minister had fallen ill but was initially receiving treatment in Nigeria.

“Yes, he’s indisposed. Wale Edun is about 69 years old. He suddenly fell ill. As we are talking, he is in Nigeria. He is recuperating. He’s around,” Onanuga said on Sunday.

The Presidency had earlier debunked speculation that President Bola Tinubu was considering a replacement for the finance minister.

However, it confirmed that the minister would miss this year’s World Bank and International Monetary Fund Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C.

According to a statement by Onanuga, the Central Bank Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, would instead lead Nigeria’s delegation to the global finance meetings, which begin today, Tuesday, October 14.

Appointed on August 28, 2023, Edun has been a key figure in the Tinubu administration’s economic reform drive, overseeing the removal of petrol subsidies, unification of foreign exchange rates, and fiscal measures aimed at stabilising the naira and curbing inflation.

He served as Lagos State Commissioner for Finance under Tinubu’s administration between 1999 and 2004 and later co-founded investment banking firm Denham Management Limited.

At the time of this report, the Ministry of Finance had yet to issue an official statement on the minister’s whereabouts.

Punch



