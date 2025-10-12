FG Urges ASUU To Shelve Proposed Warning Strike

The Federal Government of Nigeria has called on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to reconsider its decision to embark on an industrial strike, emphasising that constructive dialogue remains the most effective and sustainable path toward resolving all outstanding issues in the tertiary education sector.

In a joint statement, the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, and the Honourable Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sai'd Ahmad, disclosed that the Federal Government has made a comprehensive offer to the union and is still awaiting ASUU's official response.

They emphasised that the offer addresses the union's primary concerns, including working conditions, institutional governance, and staff welfare.

The Ministers noted that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved a robust Teaching Allowance designed to reflect the value of academic work and motivate lecturers across public universities.

"All matters relating to the review of conditions of service have been duly addressed, except those within the jurisdiction of individual university governing councils, which are actively being handled. The Federal Government remains open and committed to continued engagement with ASUU once their formal response to the offer is received," the statement read.

They emphasised that the federal government has approached the matter with demonstrable commitment and sincerity, evident in its prompt policy responses and financial interventions in the education sector. However, ASUU has not reciprocated this gesture and appears determined to proceed with the planned strike despite the pending offer and ongoing engagement.

The Ministers reaffirmed that the administration of President Tinubu remains unwavering in its commitment to the welfare of Nigerian lecturers and the stability of the university system. They noted that the ongoing reforms in the education sector are anchored on fairness, accountability, and institutional strengthening to ensure sustainable academic excellence.

While reaffirming the administration's respect for university autonomy, the Ministers clarified that certain aspects of ASUU's demands—particularly those relating to internal governance, appointments, and promotions—are statutory responsibilities of university governing councils. They urged the union to allow these matters to be handled appropriately at the institutional level in line with existing regulations.

They also reminded the union that the principle of "No Work, No Pay" remains an extant provision of Nigerian labour law, and the Federal Government will invoke it should ASUU proceed with the strike.

"While government remains committed to peaceful dialogue, it will equally enforce existing laws to protect the integrity of our education system and ensure accountability," the statement warned.

The Ministers further assured Nigerians that the Federal Government remains open to constructive engagement with ASUU and other stakeholders in the education sector. They noted that the administration's consistent interventions demonstrate a clear commitment to revitalising universities, improving staff welfare, and ensuring uninterrupted academic calendars.

"The government has shown sincerity and commitment through engagements and policy actions. We are confident that, with continued dialogue, every legitimate concern can be addressed and resolved without shutting down our campuses. Our students must remain in school," the statement added.

"The future of our children and the stability of our universities must take priority over disputes. The Federal Government remains open to discussion and is ready to work with ASUU to consolidate the gains already achieved in staff welfare, infrastructure, and institutional reforms," the Ministers concluded.