Breaking: Presidency Confirms Minister Of Finance Illness , Appoints CBN Gov To Lead Delegation To World Bank, IMF Meeting In Washington

byCKN NEWS -
0



The Federal Government has confirmed that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Mr Olawale Edun is indisposed and will not be able to attend this year's World Bank / IMF meeting in Washington DC 

This is statement from the Presidency 

CARDOSO LEADS NIGERIA'S DELEGATION TO THE WORLD BANK-IMF MEETING IN WASHINGTON DC

Mr Olayemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank, will lead Nigeria's delegation to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund Annual Meeting in Washington DC, which opens on Monday, October 13.

Cardoso, as the alternate Governor, replaces the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, who is indisposed.

The Nigerian team will also comprise the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anete

According to the World Bank, key elements of the Annual Meetings include the Development Committee Plenary session on October 16  and the International Monetary and Financial Committee meetings on October 17. 

Other featured events include regional briefings, press conferences, and fora focused on international development, the global economy, and financial markets.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

October 12, 2025

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال