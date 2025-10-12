AMAA Unveils 2025 Award Nominees ( Full List Of Nominees)

The organizers of Africa's biggest movie award AMMA have unveiled the nominees for this year's award 

The event took place on Saturday in Lagos 

According to the award committee , awards will be given out in 26 categories 

Over 500 entries were recieved from the continent of Africa and in the diaspora 

This year's event will be the 21st in the series 

The award proper will hold at Balmoral Hall,  Lagos Sheraton Hotel Ikeja on 9th November 2025

At the classy unveiling were notable heavyweights in the industry including Dr Shaibu Husseini DG Film & Censors Board , Veteran Journalist and former Lagos State Commissioner for Information Steve Ayorinde  , veteran actors Segun Arinze , Emeka Ossai, Charles Inojie,  multiple award winning Producer Lancelot Imaseun , President of the Award Mr Anyim Osigwe ,Chief Operation Officer Anih, Chris Kehinde Nwandu of CKNNews and many others 

These are the list of nominees 










