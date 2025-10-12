Businessman Excretes 127 Cocaine Wraps At Aminu Kano Airport On Arrival From Bangkok

A 52-year-old businessman Ejiofor Godwin Emeka has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) Kano following which a total of 127 wraps of cocaine concealed in his private part and stomach have been recovered after days under excretion observation.

Ejiofor who operates boutiques in Lagos and Onitsha, Anambra state, was taken into NDLEA custody upon his arrival from Bangkok, Thailand via Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 941 on Wednesday 8th October 2025 following credible intelligence.





He was taken for body scan which confirmed he ingested illicit drugs and had some concealed in his private part.

A total of 58 wraps of cocaine were immediately recovered from his pant after which he was taken for excretion observation during which he egested 69 pellets of cocaine in seven excretions bringing the total number of wraps of the class A drug recovered from him to 127 weighing 1.388 kilograms.



