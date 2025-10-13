Nigeria’s Foremost Labour Leader Abiodun Aremu Is Dead

byCKN NEWS -
0




One of the greatest revolutionaries and internationalists of our time, Comrade Abiodun ‘Aremson’ Aremu joined the pantheon of revolutionaries on Sunday 12th October, 2025.

He was in Nigeria, an inimitable  leader of the working class who developed structures for collaboration and development of the Labour Movement. These  include the Labour, Civil Society Coalition (LASCO) and the Kolagbodi Memorial Foundation.

 The Comrade-Leader also built a movement, the Amilcar Cabral Ideological  School (ACIS-M)  mainly to conscience the youths, provide them  praxis and encourage their development into full revolutionaries that can change the world.

Aremu was also the Secretary of the  Nigeria Movement  for the Liberation of Western Sahara and, the  Nigerian Movement of  Solidarity with Cuba.  He was  a recipient of the  Friendship Medal awarded by the Cuban Government to  outstanding internationalists.

The greatest honour we can   give our  fearless teacher and leader is to continue in his footsteps and, build a world based on social justice.

Fidelista Abiodun ‘Aremson’ Aremu will be committed to mother earth beside his dear mother on October 23rd, 2025. This will be at Number 30, Kabiru Fatoye Street, Opposite Alaka Field, Ijako Sugar Bus Stop, Ifo Road, Lagos-Abeokuta  Expressway.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال