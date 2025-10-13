Nigeria’s Foremost Labour Leader Abiodun Aremu Is Dead





One of the greatest revolutionaries and internationalists of our time, Comrade Abiodun ‘Aremson’ Aremu joined the pantheon of revolutionaries on Sunday 12th October, 2025.

He was in Nigeria, an inimitable leader of the working class who developed structures for collaboration and development of the Labour Movement. These include the Labour, Civil Society Coalition (LASCO) and the Kolagbodi Memorial Foundation.

The Comrade-Leader also built a movement, the Amilcar Cabral Ideological School (ACIS-M) mainly to conscience the youths, provide them praxis and encourage their development into full revolutionaries that can change the world.

Aremu was also the Secretary of the Nigeria Movement for the Liberation of Western Sahara and, the Nigerian Movement of Solidarity with Cuba. He was a recipient of the Friendship Medal awarded by the Cuban Government to outstanding internationalists.

The greatest honour we can give our fearless teacher and leader is to continue in his footsteps and, build a world based on social justice.

Fidelista Abiodun ‘Aremson’ Aremu will be committed to mother earth beside his dear mother on October 23rd, 2025. This will be at Number 30, Kabiru Fatoye Street, Opposite Alaka Field, Ijako Sugar Bus Stop, Ifo Road, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.