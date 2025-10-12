Embattled Kwara North Senator, Sadiq Umar Apologizes Over Controversial Statement

Embattled Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar, representing Kwara North Senatorial District, has finally apologized to his constituents for his controversial statement on banditry activities in his district.

This is contained in an apology letter personally signed by him.

Sadiq Umar expressed apologies over misunderstandings from his contributions to the Senate debate on security breaches in parts of Kwara State.

The senator said he could not have trivialized the pains and losses of the people that he represents at the Upper Chamber.

He described the situation as a slip, especially not pointing out the challenges still being faced by some parts of Kwara North.

Senator Sadiq recalled his previous legislative actions, statements, and support on the issue.

He restated his commitment to collaborate with all stakeholders to tackle the menace, which has claimed many lives and disrupted livelihoods across communities.

Sadiq commended the leadership and members of various communities and vigilante groups, the traditional rulers for their efforts to checkmate the evil activities of the criminal elements.

The lawmaker promised not to only give more support to local efforts in curbing this menace but to also intensify efforts with the state and Federal governments to nip the problem in the bud.

Senator Sadiq also “appreciated the efforts of President Bola Tinubu, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for their efforts in securing the state and indeed the country at large.”

It will recalled that the senator was strongly condemned for his controversial comments at the plenary of the National Assembly by concerned citizens and stakeholders of his constituency on banditry in the senatorial district which claimed lives and disrupted the socio-economic activities of the people