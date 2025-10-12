US Based Nigerian Lawyer Becomes Leader Of 40,000 Legal Professionals In Washington

Francis Adewale, a Nigerian-born attorney and long-time advocate for justice reform, has officially assumed office as President of the Washington State Bar Association (WSBA), following his election as president-elect in 2024.

His appointment marks a remarkable journey from Lagos, Nigeria, to becoming one of the most respected public defenders and community leaders in Washington State.

Francis Adewale, who hails from Ilesa, Osun State, earned his law degree in 1992 from Obafemi Awolowo University.

He practised law for eight years with one of Africa’s top law firms in Lagos before moving to Washington, after receiving a visa through the diversity lottery program.

Determined to rebuild his legal career in the United States, he worked various odd jobs while researching opportunities to return to the courtroom.

During this period, he discovered that lawyers who had practised for at least seven years in common-law countries were eligible to take the Washington State Bar Exam.

Adewale took the exam, passed on his first attempt, and subsequently relocated with his family to Spokane, Washington—a move that would define the next chapter of his life.

Soon after, he was hired by the Spokane City Public Defender’s Office through the City’s Civil Service merit system.

In his role as Spokane Public Defender, Francis Adewale became instrumental in reshaping the city’s approach to community justice.

He collaborated with prosecutors, defence attorneys, and judges to help establish Spokane’s Community Court, a specialised docket launched in 2013 that addresses low-level offences through rehabilitation rather than punishment.

Spokane’s Community Court has since become a national model, inspiring similar initiatives across the United States.

For his leadership and vision, Francis Adewale was recognised with the City of Spokane Human Rights Award.

He has also volunteered extensively, organising training symposiums for immigrants on the basics of Washington law and contributing to the Street Law Program to promote civic education and empowerment.

Within the Washington State Bar Association, Francis’s leadership trajectory has been equally inspiring.

He was first elected to the WSBA Board of Governors in 2021, later serving two terms as treasurer beginning in 2022.

In 2024, he was elected president-elect and officially became WSBA president in September 2025.

Beyond his bar leadership, Francis Adewale serves as Executive President of AHANA, Eastern Washington’s leading multi-ethnic business association, and as treasurer of the Spokane City Credit Union. His service record extends across numerous civic and legal organisations.





Francis is an H. George Frederickson Honours Graduate of Eastern Washington University and an adjunct faculty member at Whitworth University and Gonzaga University School of Law, where he mentors students and teaches about justice, equity, and the role of law in community transformation.

Together with his wife, Francis also owns and operates a small business in Spokane. His story, from a young lawyer in Lagos to the presidency of the Washington State Bar Association, is one of perseverance, service, and belief in the power of law as a tool for social change.

“As president, I want every legal practitioner in Washington to know that I see you—the WSBA sees you—and we’ve got your back,” Adewale said upon assuming office.

Under his leadership, the WSBA will aim to strengthen its commitment to access to justice, diversity, and community-driven legal innovation, principles that have defined Francis Adewale’s extraordinary career.