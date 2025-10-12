Tinubu Pardons Woman Sentenced To Death For Killing Son Of Former PDP National Chairman

Maryam Sanda, the woman sentenced to death in 2020 for killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, son of former PDP National Chairman, Haliru Bello, in 2017, is among those recently pardoned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Her case was one of Nigeria’s most talked-about domestic violence cases.

Sanda, aged 37, was sentenced to death by hanging after the court found her guilty of culpable homicide for stabbing her husband during a domestic dispute in their Abuja home in November 2017.

According to the statement released by Bayo Onanuga, Presidential spokesman, she had spent about six years and eight months at the Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre before being considered for mercy.

CKNNews reports that Sanda was arraigned before the FCT High Court in Zuba, where she maintained her innocence throughout the trial.

After a prolonged legal battle that drew nationwide attention, Justice Yusuf Halilu, in January 2020, found her guilty of killing her husband and sentenced her to death by hanging.

For now, Sanda is expected to reunite with her two children, who have lived with relatives since her incarceration

