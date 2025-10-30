EFCC Returns Forfeited Assets To Fraud Victim In Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over three properties, two luxury vehicles, and N1.1 million to a fraud victim, Mr Daniel Babatunde Attiogbe, in compliance with a court order directing restitution of assets recovered from convicted fraudster, Fatai Olalere Alli, also known as Baba Abore or Baba Osun.

The assets, recovered by the Advance Fee Fraud Section of the EFCC’s Ibadan Zonal Directorate, were presented to the victim at a brief ceremony held at the Commission’s conference hall.

Acting Zonal Director, Assistant Commander of the EFCC (ACE I) Hauwa Garba Ringim, conducted the handover on behalf of the EFCC Chairman, Mr Ola Olukoyede.

The recovered properties include a five-bedroom duplex with an adjoining three-bedroom bungalow at Kasumu Village, Odo-Ona Elewe, Ibadan; a two-unit three-bedroom bungalow on Plot 182, Block D, Lapiti Layout, Akanran Road, Amuloko, Ibadan; and a three-bedroom bungalow at Idi Ayunre Village, Oluyole Local Council, Ibadan.

Two vehicles: a grey Honda Pilot SUV (Registration No. LND 696 CK) and a Toyota Corolla saloon, were also returned to the victim.

Olukoyede said the restitution followed a final forfeiture order issued by the Federal High Court, Ibadan, adding that it demonstrated the Commission’s commitment to the rule of law and justice.

“Obeying court orders is mandatory. As an agency of the Federal Government, we operate strictly within the ambit of the law. Today’s handover reaffirms the EFCC’s dedication to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law,” he said.

Mr Attiogbe, while receiving the property documents, expressed appreciation to the Commission for its diligence and professionalism. “I almost gave up hope. But the EFCC rekindled my faith in justice. I thank the Commission, especially the Ibadan Zonal Office, for their unwavering commitment to fighting corruption,” he said.

Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, had on November 13, 2024, ordered the final forfeiture of the assets to the victim after finding Alli guilty of defrauding him of over N200 million under the pretext of performing a spiritual cleansing to avert visions of untimely death.

Alli, initially arraigned on 33 counts, was later convicted of a single amended count of fraud. He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and ordered to sign an undertaking with the Department of State Services (DSS) to maintain good conduct.

The restitution, nearly six years after the case began in 2019, has been hailed as a reaffirmation of the EFCC’s resolve to ensure justice and restitution for victims of financial crimes.



