JAMB Officials Walk Out On House Of Reps Members

There was uproar in the House of Representatives on Wednesday as aggrieved lawmakers ordered the arrest of officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) following a dramatic walkout during a committee session.

The incident occurred when representatives of JAMB appeared before the House Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies for an investigative hearing.

Tension began after the Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, failed to appear in person and delegated a Director, Mufutau Bello, to represent him.

During the meeting, Bello reportedly requested that journalists leave the room, citing the “sensitive nature” of documents to be presented.

The request was rejected by members of the Committee, who maintained that the House had constitutional powers to conduct open proceedings and determine the mode of its sittings.

A heated exchange ensued, during which Bello, visibly upset, directed his team to leave the session — an action that infuriated the lawmakers.

Angered by what they described as “disrespect to the Parliament,” the Committee raised the matter at plenary, prompting calls for disciplinary action against the JAMB officials.

The House consequently directed the Sergeant-at-Arms to arrest the officials who had already left the National Assembly complex before the order could be executed.

Chairman of the committee, Obuku Oforji, condemned the action of the JAMB, describing it as unacceptable.

“We wrote three consecutive letters to the registrar requesting these documents; instead of appearing, he sent a director who accused us of trying to embarrass JAMB. That is very unfortunate,”

“Our duty is to ensure every agency under our watch is accountable to Nigerians,” he said.

Lawmakers further resolved that JAMB’s Registrar must appear before the Committee in person on Tuesday next week, alongside his management team, to present all requested documents.

They warned that failure to comply could compel the House to issue a warrant of arrest against the Registrar.

Briefing journalists after the incident, a member of the committee, Awaji-Inombek Abiante, said legislators would not tolerate unaccountability.

“If JAMB can walk out on a national assembly committee, it means they no longer see themselves as accountable to Nigerians. Oversight is not a favour; it’s a constitutional duty.

“We’ve heard stories where snakes swallowed money. Maybe this time, a bigger creature has done the swallowing,” he said.



