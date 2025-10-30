Hoodlums Attack NDLEA Operatives In Bid To Free Arrested Drug Kingpin In Rivers

Pandemonium broke out in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Tuesday evening when hoodlums attacked operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in an attempt to rescue an arrested drug kingpin.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Odunze Lane, Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt. Eyewitnesses said the attackers, armed with machetes, stones, and bottles, descended on NDLEA officials shortly after they arrested a suspect identified as Okpe.





The situation turned chaotic as the hoodlums pelted the operatives with objects, forcing the officers to fire warning shots into the air to disperse the crowd. Several NDLEA personnel were reportedly injured, and one of the agency’s vehicles was damaged in the attack.





Despite violent resistance, sources said the operatives succeeded in removing the suspect from the scene. Business owners in the area immediately closed their shops, while commuters and pedestrians fled in panic as gunshots rang out.

A source familiar with the incident said the suspect had been on the agency’s wanted list before his arrest.

“The suspect has been on the wanted list of the command. Shortly after his arrest, he raised an alarm which attracted his colleagues, who started throwing bottles and other objects at our personnel. Some of our men were injured, and our vehicle was damaged,” the source said. “The suspect was arrested with a large exhibit and he is now in our custody.”

The latest attack, according to residents, closely mirrors a similar incident in April 2023, when hoodlums overpowered NDLEA operatives and freed another suspected drug kingpin, identified as Izuu, also known as “50,” who was arrested at the same location.

As of press time, the NDLEA had yet to issue an official statement, though sources within the agency confirmed the attack and said an investigation was underway.



