Certificate Forgery: Tinubu’s Minister Nnaji Fights Back , Defends Certificate

Mr Uche Nnaji, Minister Of Science And Technology Did Not Show Up At A Press Conference, He Was Scheduled To Address Today. His Spokesman Represented Him

PRESS BRIEFING BY DR. ROBERT NGWU, SPOKESPERSON TO THE HONOURABLE MINISTER OF INNOVATION, SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, CHIEF UCHE GEOFFREY NNAJI

Venue:

Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology Headquarters, Abuja





Date:

October 6th, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM





Opening Remarks

Good afternoon, distinguished members of the press, ladies and gentlemen.





We have called this briefing to address the deliberate misinformation recently circulated in some sections of the media regarding the academic credentials of the Honourable Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Geoffrey Uche Nnaji.





Let me state clearly and for the record: Chief Uche Nnaji is a proud alumnus of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), having graduated in July 1985 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology/Biochemistry, with Second Class (Honours) Lower Division.





That fact is not in doubt. It is documented in the University’s own records, acknowledged in its official correspondence, and reflected in its 1985 Convocation Brochure, which remains part of UNN’s permanent archives. (SEE ATTACHMENT A)





The Authentic Record

The only authentic letter issued by the University of Nigeria on this matter is the one dated 21 December 2023, duly stamped and signed by Mrs. I.A.S. Onyeador for the Registrar, Dr. (Mrs.) Celine Ngozi Nnebedum.





That official communication — written in response to People’s Gazette Inquiry (SEE ATTACHMENT B) — confirmed that:





“Mr. Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, with registration number 1981/30725, was admitted in 1981 to study Microbiology/Biochemistry and graduated in July 1985 with a Bachelor of Science, Second Class (Honours) Lower Division.”





That was the official position of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka — properly stamped, duly issued, and still valid.





The False Narrative and Political Intrigue

Two years later, in May 2025, a purported letter surfaced — allegedly written by the University — suddenly claiming that there were “no records” of the Minister’s graduation.





The question every Nigerian should ask is simple and logical:





What changed between December 2023 and May 2025 — apart from the fact that two card-carrying members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) suddenly emerged as Acting Vice Chancellor and then Vice Chancellor of the University?





It is on that same political foundation that Premium Times built its false story.





By academic convention worldwide, the Registrar — not the Vice Chancellor — is the custodian of all examination and graduation records. Any attempt by a Vice Chancellor to assume that role is an aberration in university protocol and, in this case, an obvious political overreach.





The Honourable Minister’s Legal Action

When the Honourable Minister got wind of attempts within the University to tamper with or alter his academic file, he immediately sought legal redress by approaching the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Abuja, in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1909/2025, presided over by Hon. Justice H.J. Yilwa.





On 22 September 2025, the Court granted a series of protective orders, including:





An injunction restraining the Vice Chancellor and management of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, from tampering or continuing to tamper with the Honourable Minister’s academic records.





An order of mandamus compelling the University to release his academic transcript.





A directive to the supervising authorities to ensure compliance through their disciplinary powers.





A Pattern of Desperation

These are not speculative claims — they are certified orders of the Federal High Court of Nigeria.





That alone should settle the matter. Unfortunately, instead of adhering strictly to the valid court order, the Vice Chancellor, a lawyer by profession, resorted to cyber bullying and politically motivated media trial against Chief Uche Nnaji.





It is increasingly clear that this entire episode is not about education or integrity — it is about political desperation, disguised as academic inquiry.





The timing, the sources, the false documents, and the paid narratives all point to a coordinated campaign to drag a reputable public servant into the mud of partisan politics.





But Nigerians are wiser than that. The facts are before the courts, the documents are public, and the truth cannot be buried under political propaganda.





Our Position

The Honourable Minister remains focused on his work and mandate — advancing innovation, building Nigeria’s science and technology capacity, and restoring the nation’s confidence in research-driven industrial growth.





He will not be distracted by lies or by those who weaponize institutions and media platforms for political gain.





Closing

In conclusion, let it be on record that:





The Honourable Minister, Chief Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, graduated from UNN in 1985.





The University officially confirmed this in writing in December 2023.





It’s reflected in its 1985 Convocation Brochure, which remains part of UNN’s permanent archives.





Any other claim or document to the contrary is false, malicious, and politically motivated.





(Signed)

Dr. Robert Ngwu

Spokesperson to the Honourable Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology