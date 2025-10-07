Tenants Drag Ayodele Fayose's Brother To Court

Business man and activist Isaac Fayose, has cried out over the injustice in the Nigerian justice system. 

Sharing his experience via his Instagram handle, the younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, said that the prevalence of injustice in the land has made poverty inevitable.


He explained that he once again appeared in court today after his tenants who have been living in his property for three years without paying their rent, dragged him to court. 


He wrote, "I was in court today again...Tenants trying to jail landlord after staying in my house for 3 years without paying.


The tenants are owing 287 million naira as at today. I have spent over 47 million on legal fees...

How can a country run on wickedness? He questioned.


You will recall that the business man had announced last month, how his tenants living in his  his estate in Abuja dragged him to a Magistrate Court in Wuse, Zone 6, Abuja, for allegedly threatening their lives. 


Fayose noted that about 25 of his tenants occupying 24 flats and a restaurant in his estate, owe him a total sum of ₦287 million in rent. Instead of paying the rent they owe him, they decided to drag him to court.

