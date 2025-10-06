Breaking : Rivers State Secretariat Engulfed By Fire ( Pictures, Videos )

A section of the Rivers State Secretariat complex, specifically the Podium Block, is currently engulfed in flames, prompting an urgent response from firefighters who are working to extinguish the blaze and limit damage. 

Eyewitness reports and live videos from the scene show thick smoke billowing from the building, causing panic among workers and evacuations in the area. 



This incident occurs amid ongoing political tensions in Rivers State, though no official cause has been confirmed yet, and emergency services are prioritizing containment. 

The Podium Block houses several state ministries, including sections for works and social welfare. 







