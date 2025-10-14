Grant DCP Abba Kyari Amnesty Like Other Drug Couriers, Former Minister Tells Tinubu

THE MOVEMENT FOR THE EMANCIPATION OF NIGERIA (MEN)

DEMANDS THE DISCONTINUATION OF THE CASE AGAINST DCP ABBA KYARI AND HIS IMMEDIATE RELEASE





The Movement for the Emancipation of Nigeria (MEN) observes with deep concern the continued detention and prosecution of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari despite recent presidential pardons extended to convicted drug traffickers, fraudsters, kidnappers, and bandits—many of whom were arrested by his team in the line of duty.

This selective application of clemency amounts to grave injustice and ridicule of the principle of fairness. If notorious criminals have been deemed worthy of pardon, it is morally indefensible to continue the persecution of an officer whose only crime was his patriotic zeal to combat the same menace now being rewarded by the state.





The recent wave of presidential amnesties and pardons has effectively emptied the moral and legal basis for Kyari’s continued detention. His prosecution under such circumstances represents a double standard that undermines the integrity of Nigeria’s justice system. MEN views this as a clear case of institutional betrayal against a man who once risked his life in the service of national security and public order. Justice demands consistency, and equity demands that mercy must not be reserved for the guilty while punishment is sustained against the righteous.





In the spirit of fairness, national healing, and genuine reconciliation, MEN therefore calls on the President and the Attorney-General of the Federation to discontinue all charges against DCP Abba Kyari and secure his immediate release. Anything short of this will amount to a travesty of justice and a dangerous precedent that discourages public officers from dedicating themselves to the fight against crime.





E-signed:

Solomon Dalung

Comrade General,

Movement for the Emancipation of Nigeria. ,

Abuja