FRSC Hands Over N6.2m Recovered At Accident Scene To Family Of Dead Passenger

In a remarkable demonstration of transparency, integrity, and compassion, the Funtua Unit Command under the general operations area of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Katsina State Sector Command, has officially handed over the sum of ₦6,200,000 (Six Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira) and personal belongings valued at over ₦100,000 to the rightful relative of a crash victim who tragically lost his life in a fatal road traffic crash in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The presentation took place following the unfortunate crash that occurred on Sunday, 12th October 2025, at Dikke, along the Funtua–Sokoto route, involving a white Toyota Hiace commercial bus with registration number SRZ 112 LG.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the crash was caused by a tyre burst, worsened by excessive speeding, which resulted in the driver losing control of the vehicle.

Out of the 18 passengers on board, one adult male lost his life, while 17 others (15 adult males and 2 adult females) sustained varying degrees of injuries. All injured persons were promptly rescued and taken to the General Hospital, Funtua, by FRSC operatives for medical treatment.

During the post crash operation, a bag containing ₦6.2 million cash and valuable personal items was recovered at the scene and subsequently handed over to the family representative by the Unit Commander.

Reacting to the unfortunate crash, the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased’s soul.

He further appealed to motorists to prioritise vehicle maintenance, especially tyre checks, before every trip. He warned that speeding, worn-out tyres, and negligence continue to be leading factors in avoidable road crashes across the country.

He reaffirmed that FRSC remains a Corps built on discipline, accountability, and compassion, emphasising that the protection of lives and property under its custody is a sacred trust.