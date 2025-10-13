Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Costs ₦7.5 Billion Per Kilometre ...David Umahi

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has disclosed that the ongoing Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project costs approximately ₦7.5 billion per kilometre.

Umahi made the revelation while addressing journalists on the progress and scope of the massive infrastructure project, emphasizing that the figure covers extensive engineering features, including multiple bridges, interchanges, and coastal protection works.

The minister reiterated that the cost aligns with international standards for coastal highway construction and assured Nigerians of transparency in the project’s implementation.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, spanning about 700 kilometres, is designed to link several coastal states, boost tourism, and enhance trade along Nigeria’s southern corridor.


