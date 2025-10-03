3 Years Of Inside Politics With Ckn..It's Been An Eventful Moment





Today marks exactly 3 years I started anchoring my TV programme Inside Politics With Ckn on Silverbird Tv

On Friday 7th October 2022 I took the bold step to begin a Political TV programme that would rival any other programme on television

This wasn't my first programme on TV

The Gavel , a TV programme that focused on the activities of the National Assembly by my company IKENGA ENTERTAINMENT was aired on MITV , ITV Abuja and later on NTA International Abuja years back

The programme was anchored by myself , Funmi Wakama and also Comfort Okoronkwo at one point

Veteran broadcaster Mrs Ngozi Essien , the then General Manager of NTA International was so gracious to give me free airtime to air the programme on NTA

After several months , I had to pack up the programme due to the cost of production and other logistics

When I decided to make a come back with Inside Politics With Ckn, the management team of Silverbird TV received me with open arms

From Chairman Mr Ben Bruce to Guy Murray Bruce, GM Bola Salako , JAJ ( Jacob Akinyemi Johnson) and all the staff at STV

They gave me all the support to succeed

It has been a roller coaster since then

3 years of Live TV is not a joke

From getting the guests , pre ,post production and presentation , it has not been easy

But we thank God that what started like a little " joke " has blossomed intto a full weekly programme and we are still growing stronger by the day

I'll like to use this opportunity to thank all those who have made the programme a success so far

From the guests , in-house staff , camera crew , Seun Oyedeji , and especially my able producer Ayo Mike Kolawole ( you're an awesome guy)

God bless you all

The future is brighter

Chris Kehinde Nwandu ( Inside Politics With Ckn)