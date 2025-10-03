3 Years Of Inside Politics With Ckn..It's Been An Eventful Moment

byCKN NEWS -
0



Today marks exactly 3 years I started anchoring my TV programme Inside Politics With Ckn on Silverbird Tv 

On Friday 7th October 2022 I took the bold step to begin a Political TV programme that would rival any other programme on television 

This wasn't my first programme on TV 

The Gavel , a TV programme that focused on the activities of the National Assembly by my company IKENGA ENTERTAINMENT was aired on MITV , ITV Abuja and later on NTA International Abuja years back

The programme was anchored by myself , Funmi Wakama and also Comfort Okoronkwo at one point 

Veteran broadcaster Mrs Ngozi Essien , the then General Manager of NTA International was so gracious to give me free airtime to air the programme on NTA

After several months , I had to pack up the programme due to the cost of production and other logistics 

When I decided to make a come back with Inside Politics With Ckn,  the management team of Silverbird TV received me with open arms 

From Chairman Mr Ben Bruce to Guy Murray Bruce,  GM Bola Salako , JAJ ( Jacob Akinyemi Johnson) and all the staff at STV 

They gave me all the support to succeed 

It has been a roller coaster since then 

3 years of Live TV is not a joke 

From getting the guests , pre ,post production and presentation , it has not been easy 

But we thank God that what started like a little " joke " has blossomed intto a full weekly programme and we are still growing stronger by the day

I'll like to use this opportunity to thank all those who have made the programme a success so far 

From the guests , in-house staff , camera crew , Seun Oyedeji , and especially my able producer Ayo Mike Kolawole ( you're an awesome guy)

God bless you all 

The future is brighter 

Chris Kehinde Nwandu ( Inside Politics With Ckn)

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال