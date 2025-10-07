Revealed: Identity Of Retired Military General Who Died In British Airways Flight





The identity of the Nigerian which forced a British Airways (BA) flight from London to Abuja to make an emergency diversion to Barcelona, Spain, after dying mid-air has been revealed

He is Osita Obierika, a retired Air Vice Marshal (AVM) of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), a former Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Training Command, Kaduna and a directing staff at the National Defence College, Abuja.

The Octogenarian was said to have been returning to Nigeria from the United Kingdom where he was being treated for cancer.

According to reports, the aircraft departed London’s Heathrow Airport at 11pm on Sunday, October 5 and was to arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by 5am on Monday.

However, around 1:30am, the pilot declared a medical emergency and diverted to El Prat Airport in Barcelona, Spain.

A source, who confirmed his death, said there were many senior officers at the Abuja airport awaiting his arrival before news of his death filtered in.

It was gathered that the incident caused distress among passengers especially a pregnant woman said to have required urgent medical attention.

British Airways apologised to passengers for the disruption, assuring them of support and alternative travel arrangements.

The airline said a replacement aircraft was deployed to continue the journey to Abuja, with the flight rescheduled to depart Barcelona at 2:50pm local time and arrive in Abuja around 5:45pm.

It was not immediately clear if Obierika’s remains were deposited in Barcelona or arrangements were made to return his body to Nigeria on the new flight.

A native of Enugu-Ukwu in Anambra State, Obierika was a distinguished elder statesman who was fondly called Prof.

He remained active after retirement, delivering lectures on national security at public events including a 2021 lecture at Baze University on “Security Sector Reform in Nigeria and the 4th Industrial Revolution