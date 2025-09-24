Young Nigerian Dies While Playing FootIn Ireland

Tributes have poured in for a “loving father” who di£d suddenly while playing football in Limerick.





30-year-old Lotanna, who was originally from Nigeria, was expecting his second child when he di£d on Thursday, September 18 in Limerick.





A fundraiser has been launched for the family he left behind, including his fiancée Roisin, their son LJ and another child on the way.





His friend Solomon said: “That Thursday evening, while playing football — a game he truly loved — Lotanna suddenly collapsed on the pitch and passed away instantly.





“His untimely de@th has left his family, friends, and community in deep shock and heartbreak.





“Lotanna came from Nigeria to Ireland to pursue his studies and build a brighter future.





“While here, he met the love of his life, Roisin, and together they began a beautiful journey. They welcomed their son LJ, and just weeks ago they discovered that Roisin is expecting their second child.”





Solomon described Lotanna as “the rock” of his family.





He said: “A devoted father, a loving fiancé, and the only son of his parents back home in Nigeria.





“He was full of dreams for the future: marrying Roisin next year, raising their children together, and building a life filled with love and opportunity.





“His sudden passing has left a devastating void in the lives of everyone who knew him.”





A fundraiser has been launched to ensure Lotanna can be brought home to Nigeria for burial and to support Roisin, their son LJ and their baby.





Solomon also said that some of the funds raised will go towards Lotanna’s parents in Nigeria during this difficult time.





A minute’s silence was observed at games across the North Tipperary and District League on Sunday, September 21, in memory of Lotanna.