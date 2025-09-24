Young Female Scientists Set For N5m Glo Innov8 Reward

Glo Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of Globacom, has unveiled the ‘Glo Innov8’ National STEM Competition for Girls, a nationwide initiative designed to promote the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) among young girls in senior secondary schools.

The competition, which coincides with the celebration of this year’s International Day of the Girl Child, offers a total prize package of N5 million to winning schools, students, and their mentors.

According to a statement from the Foundation, the contest is aimed at encouraging girls to “Compete, Innovate and Win”, while also boosting their confidence and knowledge in STEM-related fields.

“This is our modest way at Glo Foundation of celebrating and encouraging the girl child to focus more on the studies of STEM subjects and pursue careers in these areas in future so as to become problem solvers for the country,” the Foundation explained.

The top prize of N2 million will go to the overall winning school with the best idea. The two students representing the school will each receive a laptop, while the teacher, mentor, or STEM coordinator will receive N200,000. Schools placing second and third will also receive consolation prizes for both students and their mentors.

Entry for the competition, which commenced on Monday, September 15, 2025, will close on October 5, 2025.

To register, schools across Nigeria are expected to visit https://glo-foundation.com/glo-innov8 and complete the form for a chance to STEM their way to N5 million