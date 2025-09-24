Ray Ekpu Prize For Investigative Journalism Opens Entry For 2025

RAY EKPU PRIZE FOR INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SUBMISSION OF ENTRIES FOR THE 2025 EDITION

The Committee for the Ray Ekpu Prize for Investigative Journalism has called for entries for the 4th edition of the competition. The competition, which is done annually, was initiated by the Inoyo Toro Foundation (ITF) and sponsored by ITF and Thomas and Grace Investments Limited.





It is open to all journalists in conventional media houses – print and electronic, as well as those serving with online publications in Akwa Ibom State. All must be registered members of the Akwa Ibom State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).





Journalists of Akwa Ibom origin practicing outside the state and registered with the NUJ anywhere in the country are also eligible to participate.





Unlike in previous years, when the award ceremony was part of the NUJ Press Week, this year’s edition will be hosted alongside the state's Annual Teachers' Award for increased visibility. The Teachers Day event, which rewards outstanding teachers in the state, is also sponsored by the Inoyo Toro Foundation.





However, all entries for the investigative journalists’ award must be submitted through the state council of the NUJ, for onward delivery to the secretariat of the prize committee. The entries are restricted to publications made between November 2024 and October 2025.





Entries will be assessed based on the following criteria:

1. Depth of investigation

2. Conformity with the ideals of journalistic excellence

3. Style and language of presentation

4. Contribution to good governance in public office

5. Impact on the fight against corruption and impunity

6. Contribution to national unity and ethnic cohesion in Akwa Ibom State

7. Promotion of human and individual rights

8. Relevance to the fight against societal ills like rape and girl child abuse, among others.

Submission of entries begin from Friday, October 3, while deadline for collection of entries is Friday October 24, 2025.





The award comes with prize money of one million naira. The overall winner takes five hundred thousand naira.





The award ceremony is expected to be held on Friday, November 7, 2025





Signed……………...... ...................................





Nsikak Essien, FNGE

Chairman





Emem Nkereuwem

Secretary