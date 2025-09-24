The Rise And Fall Of CP ( AIG ) Benneth Igwe rtd By Ckn

At one point in time Commissioner of Police Benneth Igwe ( rtd ) was one of the most popular and celebrated Police officers in Nigeria

He rose through the ranks to become the 31st Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police

He took over from AIG Haruna G. Garba

He was described as a thorough bred and highly operational Police Officer whose experience was believed came in handy in the fight against criminality in FCT.

Born on the 7th of October 1968. He hails from Akatta Oru-East LGA, Imo State, Nigeria. He attended the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State, where he bagged a Bachelor of Science Degree in Estate Management. His quest for further educational qualifications made him bag a master’s degree in business administration at the same university.

CP Igweh was enlisted into the Nigerian Police Force in 1996, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and was trained at the prestigious Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

He also served in the Nigeria Police Force in several Operational, Administrative, and Intelligence capacities. Before his redeployment as the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth C. Igweh mni was the commander of Special Intervention Squad (SIS) FHQ, Abuja.

He was later promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of FCT

But that was when the music changed

Some people leaked the information that CP Benneth Igweh actually falsified his age

The Nigeria Police Force through IGP Kayode Egbetokun instituted a panel to look into the allegations

https://www.cknnigeria.com/2025/09/police-set-to-arraign-ex-aig-cp-dcp-for.html



The panel returned a damn verdict which showed that AIG Igweh truly forged his birth certificate alongside some other senior officers

He was immediately demoted and retired by the Police alongside other officers

Those being charged are Idowu Owohunwa, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police; Benneth Igwe, a retired Commissioner of Police; Ukachi Opara, a retired Commissioner of Police; Obo Ukam Obo, a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police; and Simon Lough, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police.

They will be arraigned in court in few days time

CP Igwe also had the inglorious tenure of supervising the oppression and clamping down on the end bad governance protesters in Abuja during which time so many innocent Nigerians and journalists were teargassed and arrested in the FCT

What an irony story of from grace to grass

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is Executive Editor CKNNews