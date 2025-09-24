Billionaire Businessman, Olorogun Oscar Ibru Dies At 67

Olorogun Oscar Ibru, billionaire industrialist and chairman of the Ibru Organisation, has died at the age of 67.

His family confirmed the news on Tuesday, disclosing that he passed away after a brief illness. They did not provide further details about the circumstances of his death.

Oscar Ibru was a key figure in Nigeria’s corporate space and one of the most prominent heirs of the Ibru dynasty. He played a vital role in sustaining and expanding the family conglomerate built by his late father, Olorogun Michael Ibru, with major interests in shipping, oil and gas, real estate, and commerce.

His passing marks the end of another chapter in one of Nigeria’s most influential business families. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family in the coming days.

Regarded as both a businessman and a custodian of his family’s legacy, Oscar Ibru carried forward the entrepreneurial spirit that made the Ibru Organisation one of Nigeria’s most recognisable corporate brands. Under his leadership, the group remained a source of jobs and wealth creation, while also supporting philanthropic and cultural initiatives.

His death is another painful moment for the Ibru family, following the loss of the dynasty’s patriarch, Michael Ibru, in 2016.

He is an Alumnus of Igbobi College Lagos





This is a statement by his classmates

It is with a very heavy heart and sadness that the *75/77 set* announces the passing of a fellow classmate and Noble Nigerian, *Olorogun Oscar Ibru of Townsend house* Student Number: 2817

He passed on this morning.

May the Almighty Father grant the family and friends he left behind the strength to bear this loss, may his soul rest in eternal peace. Amen.

Once burial arrangements are announced by the family, the information will be shared accordingly.

Thank you.