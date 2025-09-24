No Bank Robbery In Port Harcourt..Rivers Police Command

FALSE ONLINE REPORT OF BANK ROBBERY IN PORT HARCOURT

The attention of the Rivers State Police Command has been drawn to a false and misleading report currently circulating online, alleging that armed robbers, yesterday, September 23, 2025, attacked a bank in Port Harcourt City.

The Command categorically states that no such incident occurred anywhere in Port Harcourt or Rivers State. This fake news is clearly designed to cause unnecessary panic and fear among residents. We urge the public to disregard the report in its entirety and refrain from sharing such unverified information.

The Rivers State Police Command remains fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents. Our men are on constant patrols and are at alert, there is no cause for alarm.

We encourage citizens to always verify news from official sources before circulation. Anyone found deliberately spreading false information to incite fear  or cause apprehension will be made to face the law.

For credible updates, residents are advised to rely only on official statements from the Police Command.

SP GRACE IRINGE-KOKO (ANIPR)

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

RIVERS STATE COMMAND

