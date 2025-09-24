Upgraded Ibadan Airport Receives First Flight

The Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan, on Wednesday, received its first aircraft since being closed down in March 2025 for upgrade to international standards.

The aircraft, which is an advanced member of the presidential flight scheduled for Friday, September 26, 2025, arrived at the airport at exactly 9:14 am to the joy of everyone in the vicinity.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected in Ibadan on Friday for the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.

The successful landing underscores the readiness and capabilities of the airport's infrastructure to handle high-profile flights safely and efficiently.

With the presidential flight scheduled to follow soon, this inaugural flight since March 2025 sets a positive precedent for future arrivals and departures.

Recall that Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, had in September 2024, performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the airport upgrade.

Makinde had said at the event that the project, when completed, would connect the state to the global market.

The governor had also noted that, “The upgrade of the airport is expected to enhance air travel operations and provide a reliable transportation network for both business and leisure travellers, positioning the state for economic growth and development.”

Earlier, the Makinde administration had upgraded the airport’s VIP lounge and provided a fire truck. It also installed a 500,000-litre aviation fuel storage and dispensing facility.