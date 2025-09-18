Viral Video: Police Begins Investigation Of Smoking Students Of Excel College, Ejigbo Lagos ( Video )

The Lagos State Police Command has commenced investigation into the viral video from the boys hostel of Excel College, Ejigbo, Lagos, where students were seen drinking, smoking, and dancing.

The incident was discovered to have occurred in April 2025, but the video surfaced online recently, sparking public annoyance and condemnation.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, has promptly ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to take over the investigation from the Ejigbo Police Division, where the principal of the school had earlier been invited.

The principal of the school, who also serves as the proprietor, was invited for questioning and stated that the students seen in the viral video had already graduated and left the institution. Nonetheless, the school management is cooperating fully with investigators from the SCID to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

All parties are working collaboratively to ensure that such disturbing and inappropriate behavior does not recur within the school environment.

Investigation is currently ongoing as mentioned above, and the outcome will be made public.

The Lagos State Police Command calls on all secondary school authorities, both public and private, as well as parents and guardians, to take proactive steps in properly supervising and guiding their children and wards.

They are urged to instill in them the importance of maintaining good behavior, upholding moral values, and avoiding any form of misconduct or vices that may lead to public outrage or disruption of peace within academic institutions and the society at large.

The Command remains steadfast in ensuring peace, security, and orderliness throughout the State.

Video



