Oyo Chief Imam Appointment: No One Can Take The Power From Me..Alaafin Of Oyo

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, has said that he owns the exclusive powers to appoint the Chief Imam for Oyo town.

The Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, Paramount Ruler of Oyo Kingdom, Bode Durojaiye, made this known in a statement.

The statement, issued on Wednesday, said: “The attention of the Alaafin’s Palace has been drawn to wild speculations milling round that a new Chief Imam has been appointed for Oyo.

“The good people of Oyo and members of the public are advised to disregard such ‘unfounded, baseless and wicked information’ as no candidate has been chosen for the number one Islamic seat in Oyo town.

“The selection of a new Chief Imam of Oyo is undergoing due process and wider consultations and His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye, the Alaafin and Paramount Ruler of Oyo Kingdom has urged the people to remain and peaceful, as the rightful choice will be made in due course.

“It should also be noted that ONLY His Imperial Majesty has the Exclusive Preserve to appoint a new Chief Imam for the town.”