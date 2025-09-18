Kidnappers Demand N50m Ransom For Abducted Baker

The family of a baker, Plangdes Nelson, popularly known as Allwell Nelson, has appealed to the Plateau State government and the Nigeria Police to rescue their daughter from kidnappers.

On Sunday, September 14, 2025, at about 10:00 p.m., kidnappers broke into the family’s residence in Dong, Jos North Local Council, and abducted Plangdes along with her cousin, Bright Bernard.

Narrating the incident, her brother, Joseph Jwanshak, said there had been a downpour that evening when they heard a loud noise at the window as the kidnappers attempted to break through. “The iron was too hard for them to access, so they opted for the main door and forced their way in,” he explained.

“One person went through the back door to call for help, but it was difficult due to the downpour. They forced open the other door, collected phones, packed food items and left with Allwell and her cousin, Bright Bernard, a student at the University of Jos who had just finished his exams and came to relax,” he added.

When asked if the kidnappers had demanded ransom, Jwanshak said: “They called on Monday, September 15, 2025, demanding N50 million as ransom. Soldiers came to the area the next morning, but it seems like nothing is happening. The kidnappers also called on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, demanding the same amount. The situation is traumatising.”

Her friend, Eva James, said: “Allwell Nelson was kidnapped in Dong, Plateau State and is still in the hands of these monsters.”

Another supporter, Zariyi Yusuf, expressed concern, saying: “While we expect Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, the Nigeria Police, and those in the right positions to bring her back home safely, we pray that the Lord watches over her and keeps her from any harm in the hands of the kidnappers.”

She is a young baker and a beautiful soul making us proud from Plateau.”

When contacted, spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, Alfred Alabo, said: “Our men are working on the matter, and by the grace of God, we are hoping for success.”



