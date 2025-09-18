Fubara, Amaewhule, Resume Office Today As Grand Reception Awaits Governor

Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the House of Assembly, presided over by Martin Amaewhule, will begin to function from today in their elected capacities.

President Tinubu urged the gladiators to keep the peace and work together.

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike hailed the President’s decision in averting chaos in the oil-rich state.

President Tinubu said he was inspired to lift the political sanction because of “a groundswell of a new spirit of understanding, a robust readiness, and potent enthusiasm on the part of the stakeholders in Rivers State for an immediate return to democratic governance.”

President Tinubu declared the state of emergency due to the constitutional impasse and threats by some elements to commit economic sabotage by blowing oil pipe installations.

As Fubara and the House of Assembly flexed muscles, tension seized the state, and fear of an imminent large-scale violence reverberated.

In a nationwide broadcast, the President appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, a former chief of Naval Staff, as administrator.

The emergency declaration was approved by the National Assembly.

During the emergency period, the parties in the dispute have, during meetings, reached amity and resolved to work for the peace and progress of the state.

Ibas ensured a peaceful atmosphere, cohesion and harmony.

He reorganised the Rivers Independent National Electoral Commission (RSIEC), which successfully conducted elections into the 23 local governments.

He also discovered the payment of N5 billion to ghost workers, which he promptly terminated.

Vice-Admiral Ibas was said to have handed over the government to the Head of Service before leaving the Government House yesterday.

But the House of Assembly Complex on Moscow Road, demolished during the crisis, with reconstruction begun before Fubara’s suspension, yet to be completed.

It was observed that work was still going on, with scaffold still surrounding the building. Its outside walls were undergoing painting.

The returning lawmakers may probably have to sit in the conference hall of the legislative quarters pending completion of the project.

Reflecting on the period, President Tinubu noted that the positive signals made it unnecessary to extend the emergency rule beyond six months.

He said: “It, therefore, gives me great pleasure to declare that the emergency rule in Rivers State shall end with effect from midnight today (yesterday).

The President reminded governors and state legislatures that only in an atmosphere of peace, order and good governance could Nigerians truly enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He warned against political brinkmanship and called for cooperation between the executive and legislative arms.

President Tinubu said: “As a stakeholder in democratic governance, I believe that the need for a harmonious existence and relationship between the executive and the legislature is the key to a successful government.

“The people, who voted us into power, expect to reap the fruits of democracy. However, that expectation will remain unrealisable in an atmosphere of violence, anarchy, and insecurity borne by misguided political activism and Machiavellian manipulations among the stakeholders.”

He noted that the prolonged face-off between Fubara and the House of Assembly, which paralysed the government, stalled the passage of budgets, and even prompted the Supreme Court to rule that there was effectively “no government” in Rivers at the time.

He explained that invoking Section 305 of the Constitution became inevitable as the political impasse spiralled into destruction of vital economic assets, including oil pipelines, and heightened threats to peace and security.

President Tinubu, who acknowledged that there had been dissent and over 40 legal challenges against the declaration, insisted that the step was constitutional and necessary.

He stressed: “The power to declare a state of emergency is an inbuilt constitutional tool to address situations of actual or threatened breakdown of public order and public safety, which require extraordinary measures to return the state to peace, order and security.”

Thanking the National Assembly, traditional rulers, and the Rivers people for their cooperation during the six-month period, the President said the outcome vindicated the decision.

He added: “It would have been a colossal failure on my part as President not to have made that proclamation. I implore all of you to let this realisation drive your actions at all times.”

Wike, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, said the President’s intervention has further restored the confidence of the people of Rivers State in his leadership.

He lauded his Rivers kinsmen for their belief in the President and continuous support for him in his efforts to return the country to the path of progress and development.

Wike called on stakeholders in the state to work together in the collective interest of the state and its people.

Cautioning troublemakers, especially the fifth columnists, who always seek to benefit from crisis, to steer clear of the state, Wike said: “From Rivers State going forward, the only news that will emanate will be that of peace, progress and development.”

Grand reception awaits Fubara

Stakeholders were putting finishing torches to a grand reception to welcome back Fubara.

It was gathered that massive mobilisation involved his disbanded loyalists and Wike supporters.

While heads of the disbanded Simplified Family in the local governments reportedly met to plan on the modalities to receive Fubara, council chairmen and councillors were said to have concluded their arrangements for the reception.

A politician in the outlawed Simplified family, who spoke in confidence, said: “All of us from various local governments met and discussed our plans to receive the governor. We didn’t meet under the auspices of Simplified because we already know ourselves.

“We are mobilising to the gate of the Government House to receive him. We learnt that he will address people at the gate and later make a broadcast.”

It was also gathered that the local government chairmen and other stakeholders met with Wike in Abuja in preparation for Fubara’s arrival.

At the State Secretariat in Port Harcourt, civil servants were excited about the return of Fubara.

The workers were said to have concluded arrangements to come out en masse to receive the governor.

Most residents were also happy Fubara had resumed his functions and vowed to wait for him at the Government House gate.

Others said they would be at the International Airport, Omagwa, to join others to receive the governor.

It was learnt that Ibas might have bought official cars for the lawmakers.



