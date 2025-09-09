Ukrainian Lady Stabbed To Death Inside US Train

A 23-year-old woman who fled war in Ukraine for a new life in the United States was killed in a brutal stabbing aboard a train in North Carolina, authorities said.

Police identified the victim as Iryna Zarutska, who was found with multiple stab wounds shortly before 10 p.m. on August 22. Despite emergency response efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, Decarlos Brown, 34, sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the attack and was initially treated at Atrium Health before being released into police custody a week later. He now faces a charge of first-degree murder.

According to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office records, Brown has a history of arrests for various offenses, including assault. Authorities noted he is believed to be homeless.

The killing has shocked both local residents and the Ukrainian community, as Zarutska had come to the U.S. seeking safety after fleeing conflict in her home country