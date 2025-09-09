Sabanti Nathan Appointed FCTA Acting Head of Service

Mrs Nancy Sabanti Nathan, mni, has been appointed as Acting Head of Service of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

She was appointed in an acting capacity, pending the appointment of a substantive Head of Service.

Mrs Nancy Sabanti Nathan was appointed as a result of the death, last week Monday, of Mrs Grace Adayilo, the FCTA Head of Service.

Until her appointment, Mrs Nancy Sabanti Nathan, was the Permanent Secretary, Youth Development Secretariat of the FCTA.

She had served as the Director Finance and Administration in the office of the Honourable Minister of FCT before her appointment as Permanent Secretary.

The appointment takes immediate effect.



