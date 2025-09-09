Wife Of Super Eagles Star Cries Out ..He Has Abandoned His Family

Embattled wife of Super Eagles goalkeeper Ojo Olorunleke cry publicly, accusing the football star of threatening her life.

According to her, Ojo, post 2023 AFCON, her once beautiful family knew no peace due to her husband's infidelity

She made these allegations n a Facebook post

“I know she (Precious) has bewitched my husband, and desperately pushing him to harm me and my children

“My husband moved in with her, she pushed him to divorce me, do DNA of our children, I don’t have problem with all that but they should just leave me and my children in peace

“We have gone through a lot since he made little money from AFCON in February 2024 I have not enjoined peace.

“Anytime my husband come home now, I must take my children to hospital the following day. You say you don’t want me again, no issue but once he comes home is straight to my bedroom, once he enter he will leave few minutes later to go and lodge in the hotel, but he always rushed home to my bedroom and I don’t know what he do put inside

“Today, I was outside and I locked my bedroom, he came home and break my bedroom door, what does he want and left to lodge with his side chick again

“Please I don’t know his mission, the world should help me things is getting out of hand. Leke please leave me in peace, I have done nothing to deserve all the pains you have put me and my children through since last year”.

“If anything happen to me and my children, am shouting now, my family and love one should hold Leke Olorunleke and Precious Daniels. Me and my children are no longer safe from the both of you”







