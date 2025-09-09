NUPENG Shutdown Oil Depots As Labour, Dangote Talk Stalled





Talks between representatives of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and the leadership of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers dragged on for several hours on Monday night despite the role played by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity for reconciliation.

This came as officials of NUPENG paralysed fuel loading activities across petroleum depots nationwide on Monday as they kicked against Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s alleged ban on workers’ unionism.

The meeting, involving all the parties, which was held at the conference room of the Ministry of Labour, lasted for several hours despite plans for both parties to immediately sign a Memorandum of Understanding to put an immediate end to the ongoing conflict.

The meeting had in attendance the national executives of NUPENG and officials of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress. Also present was the Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Ogbugo Ukoha, as well as representatives of the Dangote Group and MRS Petroleum.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Minister of Labour, Muhammed Dingyadi, and the Minister of State for Labour, Nkeiru Onyejeocha. The meeting, which was earlier scheduled to start by 10:00 am on Monday, suffered a setback and did not start until some minutes past 5 pm due to the late arrival of union officials.

Sources at the meeting noted that following the intermediary role played by the labour ministry, resolutions of the Memorandum of Understanding were read for all parties to agree upon and sign.

However, disagreements with some of the resolutions by officials of the Dangote Group led to further talks. As of 10:15 pm on Monday, parties continued talks in a bid to find a lasting solution to the crisis.

Depots, stations shut

Petroleum tanker drivers on Monday made real their threat to shun fuel loading due to the crisis between them and the Dangote refinery as a result of the unionisation of tanker drivers. This was despite an appeal by the Federal Government that they shelve the plan.

In some parts of the country, filling stations were also closed by NUPENG members. The Aradel refinery in Obele, Port Harcourt, was shut. The Kwale Hydrocarbon facility in Delta State was shut.

NUPENG had on Friday declared its intention to stop loading fuel this week over allegations that the Dangote refinery planned to ban the drivers recruited for its 4,000 trucks from joining the union. NUPENG President, Williams Akporeha, on Sunday confirmed that the Federal Government had reached out to the union on the need to avert the strike. He, however, insisted that the industrial action would go ahead.

As of Monday morning, it was gathered that there was full compliance with the directive that no driver should lift fuel. Checks by one of our correspondents confirmed that activities at petroleum depots were paralysed across the country. NUPENG officials visited the depots to enforce compliance.

In various depots across the country, especially those in Lagos and Warri, Delta State, drivers parked their trucks to wait for the next directive as far as fuel lifting was concerned.

NUPENG officials shut down some depots to prevent the movement of trucks. The National President of NUPENG, Williams Akporeha, told our correspondent that there was “100 per cent compliance across the nation.”

Some members of the union accused Dangote and MRS of having plans to take over their jobs with the recruitment of new drivers.

At Aiteo, RainOil, Shell+, First Royal, and MAO, Hensmor, One Terminals, Africa Terminals, Integrated Oil and Gas, and other depots in Lagos, the gates were locked as workers stayed away to comply with the strike action. Also, A&E, Matrix, Parker AY Shafa, and other depots in Warri joined the strike.

In Sokoto, NUPENG officials shut down filling stations across the state capital on Monday. Union officials were sighted closing several petrol outlets and halting the movement of petroleum tankers along major routes, including Gusau Road and other key highways linking Sokoto to neighbouring states.

Eyewitnesses reported that the officials placed leaves and barricades at strategic points, disrupting the supply and distribution of fuel within the metropolis. NUPENG representatives said they received an instruction from their national leaders at midnight to enforce the shutdown.

“We are only carrying out orders,” an official said. Some residents expressed shock and frustration over the sudden development. A commercial tricycle operator, Bello Musa, said, “I came out early to work and found that most filling stations are closed. If this continues, transport fares will go up, and it will affect everybody.”

The action triggered fears of fuel scarcity as motorists and commuters worried about potential hikes in transportation fares and broader economic impacts if the shutdown persisted. Though the effect of the strike was not felt by Nigerians on Monday, stakeholders feared that the continuous shutdown of the depots would lead to fuel scarcity.

PENGASSAN threatens Dangote

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria declared solidarity with the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers in the push for the unionisation of tanker drivers and all employees of the Dangote refinery and its allied companies.

In a statement on Monday, the association’s General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, said, “On behalf of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, we are writing to express our unwavering solidarity with our ally and sister union, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, in their ongoing efforts to secure the rights of tanker drivers who are currently being hired at the Dangote refinery.”

PENGASSAN warned it may be forced to take drastic action if the matter remains unresolved. “Should the ongoing situation persist without a resolution, PENGASSAN will be left with no option but to join in shutting down the refinery operations as a last resort to protect our members’ rights and interests,” the association threatened.

PENGASSAN accused the refinery’s management of resisting unionisation since its inception despite several diplomatic interventions. “We wish to put on record that Dangote refinery management has been resisting potential members of both PENGASSAN and NUPENG from joining the association since its inception.

“All diplomatic efforts to persuade the company’s management have so far not yielded the desired result. It is with deep concern that PENGASSAN observes the increasing resistance to unionisation at the Dangote refinery, as the continued denial of workers’ rights will no longer be tolerated going forward,” the statement read in part.

The union said it fully supported NUPENG’s demand for total unionisation across the refinery and its affiliates, saying this was in accordance with the principles set forth by the International Labour Organisation and in line with Nigerian labour laws.

It declared its firm support for NUPENG’s call for the full unionisation of not just petroleum tanker drivers but all employees of the refinery and its allied companies. “The right of workers to organise and collectively bargain is not only a fundamental human right but also essential for promoting fair labour practices, ensuring safety, and upholding dignity in the workplace,” the statement added.

The union also urged urgent dialogue from all stakeholders to avert disruption. It urged all stakeholders to engage in immediate and constructive dialogue to address the pressing issues.

“Failure to recognise and respect the rights of workers to unionise will have consequences that extend beyond Dangote’s refinery workplace, thereby impacting all facets of our industry. In unity, we advocate for the rights of all workers and pledge our support to NUPENG in this vital mission. Together, we will work towards an equitable and just labour environment for all employees at Dangote Refinery,” PENGASSAN concluded.

Similarly, the National President of the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria, the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria, and the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners have all declared their intention to join the industrial auction.

Speaking on Monday, the President of NOGASA, Bennett Korie, directed suppliers of petroleum products to telecom communications sites, hotels, and construction companies, among others, to stop supplies by 9 am on Tuesday should the dialogue initiated by the Federal Government fail.

Korie said the associations were worried about the loss of supply opportunities and job losses that could jeopardise the livelihood of those involved across the distribution value chain when Dangote begins direct supply.

“It is thereby directed that all oil and gas suppliers to all construction companies, industries, hotels, and telecommunication sites nationwide should withdraw their services with effect from tomorrow, September 9, 2025, pending when the matter is resolved.

“I repeat, withdraw their services from tomorrow. We resolutely appeal to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to intervene and facilitate a dialogue between downstream sector distribution stakeholders and Dangote Refinery so that we move forward to avoid further destruction of petroleum products to Nigerians,” the NOGASA boss said.

PETROAN President, Billy Gillis-Harry, directed his members to suspend fuel sales by 12 am on Tuesday should the strike continue. However, the Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria called for the quick resolution of the crisis.

The Executive Secretary of the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria, Olufemi Adewole, said in a statement on Monday that DAPPMAN observed with deep concern the rising tension within the downstream oil and gas industry and the possibility of an industrial action that could disrupt national petroleum supply and distribution.







