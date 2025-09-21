UK, Canada , Australia Announce Formal Recognition Of Palestinian State

The UK now formally recognises a Palestinian state, PM Keir Starmer says in a video statement on social media

Ahead of the announcement, Canada becomes the first G7 nation to make the same move, followed by Australia

Starmer says it keeps "alive the possibility of peace" and insists the UK will "keep fighting to bring" home Israeli hostages

But Israel's foreign ministry says "recognition is nothing but a reward for jihadist Hamas"

Families of those still being held in Gaza express concern - in an open letter to Starmer, they say recognition "complicates efforts to bring home our loved ones"

Earlier, Deputy PM David Lammy defended the UK's position, telling the BBC "now is the time to stand up for a two-state solution"

Keir Starmer has announced the UK's recognition of a Palestinian state.

"Today, to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly - as prime minister of this great country - that the United Kingdom formally recognises the state of Palestine," he says in a video statement.

Australia has followed Canada's decision to recognise Palestine as a sovereign state, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese writes.

He says it is part of a joint effort alongside Canada and Britain and will form "an international effort for a two-state solution"

Australia has also just announced its recognition of a Palestinian state, joining Canada.

For context: Both Canada and Australia had previously set out their intentions to formally recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in New York this week.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says from today, "Canada recognises the state of Palestine".

In a statement posted on his X account, Carney says:

"Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel."

In Gaza City, Israeli tanks and troops are continuing to advance in a ground offensive that has forced thousands of people to flee.

Earlier, Israel's military said two projectiles were intercepted after being launched from northern Gaza. Sirens sounded in the areas of Lakhish and Ashdod - but no casualties have been reported.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also says one projectile was shot down by the air force while a "second fell in an open area

The IDF launched a campaign in Gaza in response to the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage.

At least 65,141 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since then, according to the territory's health ministry.

The Hamas-run ministry says another 435 people have so far died during the war as a result of malnutrition and starvation, including four between Friday and Saturday.

On 29 July, Keir Starmer announced that the UK would move towards a recognition of Palestinian statehood in September unless Israel adhered to certain conditions, which included:

And committing to a long-term, sustainable peace, that would revive the prospect of a two-state solution

The PM also said Israel must allow the UN to restart the supply of aid in Gaza and make clear that there would be no annexations in the occupied West Bank.

In the same speech, he told Hamas that his position was "unchanged and unequivocal", saying they must:

The prime minister said the timing was driven in part over concern that the possibility of a two-state solution was "reducing".

For context: Since the UK's announcement in July, Israel has launched a ground offensive on Gaza City, the UN-backed food security body has declared a famine is unfolding in parts of Gaza and a United Nations commission of inquiry has said Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

BBC