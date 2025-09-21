Passenger Dies In Ibom Air Flight

Report reaching CKNNews has it that a passenger on one of the flights of Ibom Air died on Sunday

According to the story , the male passenger who was flying from Lagos to Abuja became sick about 20 minutes into the journey

His condition became so bad that the Pilot had to radio Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport tower on the emergence after first aid was administered in-flight

The airport it was learnt put everything in place to attend to the passenger on landing

Due congestion and to avoid delays, the flight was cleared to land at the Presidential wing of the airport where medics and ambulance were waiting

But on landing , unconfirmed sources claimed all attempts to revive the passenger failed and he was evacuated

There have not been any statement or confirmation from FAAN or Ibom Air on the incident

All attempts made to contact Ibom Air to react to the incident was unsuccessful as at the time of going to press