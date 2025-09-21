Kidnapped Imo Ex Lawmaker Regains Freedom

Former Imo State House of Assembly member, Hon. Ngozi Ogbu, who once represented Okigwe State Constituency, has regained his freedom after being kidnapped by the dreaded gang led by “Gentle the Yahoo.”

Recall that Hon. Ogbu was abducted after he visited the gang’s camp to negotiate for peace, so he could bury a deceased relative without disturbances. Despite collecting money from him, the gang reneged on their promise, detained him, and took him deep into their camp in the bush.

Gentle the Yahoo and his second-in-command, “Angel Make Up,” had earlier released a video parading the lawmaker, threatening to kill him if the Imo State Government did not withdraw security operatives from Okigwe.

However, in a swift and well-coordinated commando operation, the Nigerian Army stormed the gang’s camp in Aku, Okigwe. The operation led to the elimination of Gentle the Yahoo, Angel Make Up, and several other members of the group. Over 12 captives, including Hon. Ngozi Ogbu, were rescued alive.