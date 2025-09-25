Securing Us With A Touch Of Human Face..Adeola Tosin Ajayi's DSS Remodelling Format Is Commendable By Ckn

It is not often that people like me praise security agents in Nigeria

From the Nigeria Police Force to the military , its a glaring fact that the many Nigerians don't have faith in our security agents

Rather than being a protective force , some men in uniform see themselves as special beings from other planets

The uniform has a special way of making some security agents behave as if they are above the law

The civilians in Nigerian therefore see the military and security agents as mere oppressors rather than friends

Although there are several security agents too across board who are thorough bred professionals , who do their jobs with utmost respect

I don't want to dwell so much about other agencies , today my focus is on Nigeria's secret police known as DSS or SSS ( whichever name you wants to call it )

My first knowledge of DSS dates back to the 80s when it was known as NSO under the government of Shehu Shagari ( if my memory serves me right )

I remember that at a time ,It was headed by one Mr Rafindadi or so

The fear of DSS under those inglorious days of military is also better imagined

They were credited with so many clandestine activities , some far far beyond their mandates





We also knew how the agency was successfully used by some politicians to suppress and oppress their opponents

Not too far ago , we saw how former President Muhammadu Buhari used the DSS to instill fears on Nigerians and his opponents

Readily coming to mind was how Buhari used the DSS to invade the residence of several Judges , in total violation of their fundamental human rights

They invaded their homes , ransacked their houses and whisked them away like common criminals

Don't get me wrong , I will not support any level of corruption, but there are more dignifying ways to go about such issues

That for me was the lowest moment in the life of the DSS

Nigerians condemned the action of the Agency and their global ratings plummeted

Many were of the opinion that an agency like the DSS should have be above board in their activities

But things have changed for the better for the agency since the appointment of Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi as the current DG

Ajayi within the short time he has been in the saddle has repositioned the agency as a truly professional force

The agency has become so meticulous in its approach to security matters and the results are there for everyone to see

The DSS has fully gone back to its major role as a spy agency , with back to back successes , some of which are not even mentioned in the media

It has become less visible unlike what we had in the past

It's recent achievements include the arrest of several terrorist leaders across the country

Some have been on the run for years

These achievements were acknowledged recently by no less a person than the National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu

The DG has also been a strong advocate for self defence by Nigerians ( it is my hope that this policy would see the light of the day )

One of the reasons for this post is the recent activities of the agency on it's altercations with Omoyele Sowore

If it were the DSS of old , Omoyele Sowore would have been arrested and kept under detention over his comments on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu where he described the President as a " Criminal "

Rather than arresting the politician and activist , the agency formally wrote Sowore to delete the post and when he refused, it decided to sue him

That is commendable, that is the most reasonable thing to do

The agency has also taking inter agencies cooperation very seriously

I've not met Mr Ajayi in my life , I don't even have a single friend in DSS unlike other Security agencies where I have loads of friends

But I think Mr Adeola Ajayi should be commended for the new level of professionalism he has brought to the agency

It is not yet uhuru though, the agency still have some flaws which need immediate attention but for now , he is good to go , this is work in progress

A new Nigeria is indeed possible

Well done Sir 👏

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is Executive Editor CKNNews