Lagos Govt Demolish Multibillion Naira Plazas At Trade Fair Complex ( Video )

Over 19 buildings were on Thursday pulled down at the New Mandela Plaza, within the popular Trade Fair Complex in Lagos, as the state government moved in with a heavy security presence to carry out a massive demolition exercise.





It was observed that the demolition exercise was carried out under heavy security, with a convoy of trucks from the Lagos State Task Force, Rapid Response Squad, and tactical teams stationed around the plaza. The stern-looking officers restricted access to the premises and sent away traders who attempted to record the exercise.





At the time of filing this report, selective buildings inside the plaza were already reduced to rubble, sparking outrage from shop owners who claimed they were not served prior notice.





One trader, who spoke reluctantly to Vanguard, said: “We don’t even know the reason for the demolition. That’s why you see people moving up and down, asking questions.” Another speculated that the affected structures might have been marked for being too close to a canal.





A visibly agitated plaza owner, who arrived while his shop was being pulled down, screamed from his car that no notice was served before the bulldozers moved in. Some sales representatives lamented that their bosses’ goods, still locked up inside the shops, were destroyed alongside the buildings.





It was gathered from distraught traders that no fewer than 19 buildings valued at over N150 million each were affected by the exercise. “If government doesn’t want companies or development here, they should just come out and say it. People have invested their life savings here. Over 19 buildings are in that plaza”, one trader said angrily.





When contacted to clarify the role of the Task Force, its Chairman said the operation did not originate from his office. He explained: “Sometimes, security agencies in the state seek the backup of the Task Force to secure the environment. That does not mean they initiated the process. However, if such reports come to my table, I will let you know.”





As at press time, there was no official statement from the Lagos State Government on the demolition, but security operatives remained on ground to forestall any breakdown of law and order