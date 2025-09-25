INEC Promotes 471 Junior Staff

Independent Electoral Commission INEC has promoted 471 junior staff. The Electoral body disclosed this via this press statement released today





The Commission held its regular weekly meeting today, Thursday 25th September 2025. The meeting, chaired by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, reviewed the preparations for the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship election, the Area Council election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the conduct of party primaries for the Ekiti and Osun State Governorship elections.

In addition, the meeting approved the 2025 promotion of 471 deserving junior staff (GL 03-06) of the Commission on the recommendation of the Appointment, Promotion and Disciplinary Committee (APDC) in line with the Staff Conditions of Service.

A total of 515 staff were shortlisted for the exercise, out of which 214 met the requirements for promotion to GL07, 134 to GL06, 106 to GL05 and 17 to GL04.

The promotion of junior staff concludes the first phase of the exercise. Next is the promotion of senior staff, which has also commenced in earnest.

Staff promotion is a routine exercise. The Commission remains committed to regular merit-based promotion and the welfare of staff. We urge all staff to rededicate themselves to service, particularly with regard to elections and electoral activities.

Sam Olumekun mni

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee

Thursday 25th September 2025