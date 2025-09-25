Court Orders Kizz Daniel To Pay $200,000 Over No-show At International Event

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Kizz Daniel, is back in the headlines after a court reportedly ordered him to pay $200,000 in damages for failing to show up at a scheduled event.

The news, first shared by entertainment blogger Cutie Juls, claims that Kizz Daniel’s personal and business bank accounts have also been frozen pending compliance with the court ruling. Eyes Of Lagos reports,

What Happened?

According to reports, Kizz Daniel was booked for a performance in Germany for $100,000.

The organizers allegedly paid him a $50,000 advance, but the singer failed to honor the agreement and did not appear at the event.

In the aftermath, the organizers reportedly contacted him to request a refund. While he allegedly promised to pay back the money, he did not follow through — leading the organizers to take legal action.

The court’s judgment now requires him to pay $200,000 in damages, double the original fee, in addition to the freeze on his accounts. Screenshots of the alleged payment history were also circulated online.

Silence From Kizz Daniel’s Camp

As of now, neither Kizz Daniel nor his management has issued an official statement regarding the claims. The singer, known for hit songs like Buga and Twe Twe, has often been in the spotlight for both his music and controversial event no-shows.

This isn’t the first time Kizz Daniel has faced backlash for missing a performance. In August 2022, he was detained in Tanzania after failing to perform at the SUMMER AMPLIFIED concert despite being fully paid.

Videos at the time showed him being escorted by police officers into a waiting truck, sparking outrage among fans. Although the singer later clarified that he wasn’t “arrested” but only “briefly questioned,” the incident left a dent on his public image.

Fans React

The latest reports have fueled mixed reactions online, with many Nigerians questioning the singer’s professionalism while others defended him, suggesting there might be more to the story than what’s being reported.